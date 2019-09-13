Ahead of the seventeenth edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held between 27 September and 6 October 2019 in Doha, Qatar the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has made a list of qualifying athletes.

Nigeria has joined the growing list of countries that had named its contingent for the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

AFN Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye, disclosed the 35 athletes list who would represent the country at the championship while the federation is awaiting the nod from IAAF on the eligibility of some athletes who had featured for Nigeria at the 2019 African Games.

Topping the list of athletes are Blessing Okagbara (100 and 200m); Tobi Amusan (110hurdles); Ese Brume (long jump); Patience Okon-George and Favour Ofili (400m); Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekune Jasper, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Rosemary Chukwuma, Blessing Ogundiran (4X100m); and Okon-George, Ofili, Blessing Oladoye, Abigail Egbeniyi (4X400m).