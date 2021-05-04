Online Courses for Top Executives

Just In: Middle belt releases country’s flag, currency & coat of arm, name’s it Midwest Republic

4th May 2021
Add Comment
by Ada Ada
country's

Following the country’s high level of instability, the citizens of Middle Belt have reportedly issued their own flag, currency, and coat of arms, according to reports.

The Unknown Gunmen had carried out a number of attacks prior to this. However, the new administration is doing everything possible to combat insecurity in all parts of the world.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed: Kidnapping and banditry not federal offence

The current administration, on the other hand, has urged Nigerians not to give up on the nation. Middle-Belt people, according to a source, dubbed their new country the “Midwest Republic.”

You may also like

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

Leave a Comment