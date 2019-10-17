The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead by example by ending the profligacy that pervades his Presidency in order to give validity to his directives to ministers and other functionaries.

Our public resources are now being rightly deployed – APC



The PDPD made this known in a statement on Thursday reacting to Buhari’s ban on ministers from foreign trips.

Recalled that President , Muhammadu Buhariari had banned ministers and head of government agencies from embarking on foreign trips to enable them attend 2020 budget defence session at the National Assembly.

The President disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in Abuja.According to the statement, sequel to the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by Buhari to the National Assembly, the president had directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all Cabinet Members and Heads of Government Agencies so as to enable Ministers personally lead the process of Budget defence at the National Assembly.

“The suspension of such travels will enable Functionaries and Agencies of the Executive Arm to provide the required cooperation with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

“Honourable Ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive, required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the Schedule of Appearances with the relevant Committees of the National Assembly,” the statement said.

The statement added that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) had been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their Schedules of Budget defence.

The PDP said tasks the Buhari Presidency to explain the basis and source of Presidential support for the Office of the First Lady, including the appointment of aides, contrary to his promise not to run that office

The party hold that Mr. President remains responsible and answerable for his presidential assurances and Nigerians expect an explanation on the violation of such sensitive undertaking.

While the @OfficialPDPNig is still monitoring the implementation of directive to government functionaries on cost cut , the party tasks President Buhari to take the first step by immediately fulfilling his promise to reduce the Presidential fleet, as well as cut his over bloated entourages and curtail the opulent lifestyle in the Presidency, which is daily flaunted before suffering and impoverished Nigerians.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the Buhari’s Presidency has proven to be extremely expensive and a major draining pipe for valuable resources, while millions of compatriots, who look up to government for solutions, wallow in hunger and acute poverty.

The profligacy that permeates the Buhari’s Presidency had further manifested in the public fight between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and President Buhari’s nephews over issues of opulent accommodation in our presidential villa.

The failure to make the details of the Presidency budget public places a huge burden on the @MBuhari Presidency, particularly in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleazes. — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) October 17, 2019

The party further urges Nigerians to note that the Buhari Presidency has failed to make the details of its budget public, despite demands by our party and other well-meaning groups in Nigeria.

The failure to make the details of the Presidency budget public places a huge burden on the Buhari’s Presidency, particularly in the face of allegations of budgetary corruption and financial sleazes.

Unless the Presidency budget is made public for Nigerians to see, any directive on cost cut remains cosmetic.