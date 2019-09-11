The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

The tribunal dismissed the PDP petition challenging the President’s eligibility and integrity of the poll in its entirety.

The five-man panelpresided over by Justice Muhammad Garba who ruled on several petitions relating to the presidential election held that President Buhari ” is eminently qualified” to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Meanwhile, below are some of the key decisions reached in the main judgment so far: