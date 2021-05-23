JUST IN: IPOB denies receiving N500 million bribe from Rochas Okorocha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied receiving N500 million from a Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha was recently accused by current Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma of bribing the secessionist group to ferment mayhem in the state. However, in a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA, signed by the national publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, the group disclosed that no such thing happened.

“We, therefore, wish to clarify that we never received any financial payment, donation or gift from Okorocha, we have nothing to do with traitors like Okorocha and Uzodinma. The truth remains that both Okorocha and Uzodinma cannot bankroll IPOB. Frankly speaking they do not have the financial clout to bankroll the largest mass movement in the world.”

“We don’t need their stolen, ill gotten, blood-stained money. They better fight their battle and leave IPOB out of their mess. Non of them is good enough to receive our attention,”

Powerful added that both leaders have contributed to the oppression of the Igbo People.

“Other politicians that may have sabotaged IPOB and ESN may be forgiven, but Okorocha, Hope Uzodinma, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, will never be forgiven.” the statement read.