Just In: INEC postpones Adamawa supplementary election indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says supplementary election scheduled for Saturday, March 23, in Adamawa State has been postponed indefinitely.

This is as a result of a suit filed by Mustafa Shaba, the governorship candidate of the Movement For Restoration and Defence for Democracy (MRDD) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shaba had sued INEC over the omission of his party’s logo on the electoral materials used for the March 9 election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa, Kassiam Gaidam, had initially cited section 87 sub-section 10 of the electoral act, which states that: “Going by the electoral act, even court orders cannot stop any election at this point. Although we are not aware of any court restraining INEC, however let me tell you that court order will not stop any election.”

But on Wednesday, Gaidam made a u-turn, saying that the commission had been served with the court order.

He added that the court would determine the fate of the supplementary governorship election.

“I want to confirm to you that today, indeed a court order was served on the commission’s headquarters, and the commission in its usual very good tradition of compliance with court orders has sent appropriate notices, filed counter motions and counter originating sermon.

“We would be waiting to hear the outcome or the decision the court will take tomorrow,” Gaidam told reporters.

On Thursday, Abdulazeez Waziri, a member of the panel presiding over the case, adjourned the matter till Tuesday.

The PDP was leading in the March 9 election which was earlier declared inconclusive.