Just In: Imo Prison break, 9 suspects arrested in Ghana

Nine Nigerians, including a woman, were arrested in the Greater Accra Region after attempting to reach Ghana illegally through the River Volta in Ada with a boat.

The suspects upon a tip-off were arrested at Ada.

Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, 27, Kelli Ekureni, 33, Steve Eyenuku, 33, Freedom Yusuf, 25, Enebeli Lucky, 29, Yummi Usmah, 29, Patrick Chanar, 47, Bless Eyenuku, 25, and Obi Onuora, 38, are the suspects suspected to be fugitives who broke into a Nigerian jail while attempting to flee to Ghana.

Personal belongings, passports, ID cards, and both Nigerian and Ghanaian currencies were among the items discovered on them.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, announced on April 15, 2021, that inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area, attempted a jailbreak.

The attempted jailbreak took place between 15:00 and 17:00 hours on Wednesday, according to Richard Ogbebor, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

According to Ada Divisional Police Commander Chief Superintendent Francis Somian, several foreigners were ferried across the River Volta into Ada Foah and were planning to fly to Accra via public transportation when they were detained about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

The corps had received a distress call about the alleged jailbreak, according to Ogbebor, and had dispatched its staff to the prison, headed by Samuel Ogbeide, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1.

Police, armed with this intelligence, quickly moved to the location, Clinic Junction Lorry Station, and apprehended the suspects on board a Sprinter commercial bus with the registration number ER 1657-14, he explained.

He said that when he arrived at the prison, the inmates had already broken out of their cells and were fighting with the correctional officers.

Gunmen raided a correctional facility in Owerri, Imo State, two weeks ago, freeing over 1,800 inmates.