JUST IN: IG of Police escapes death in Lagos as Canopy collapses

Usman Alkali Baba, the inspector-general of Police, IGP, narrowly escaped death as a canopy nearly collapsed on him during an official function on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The incident took place at the Lagos State Police Headquarter Ikeja when the newly confirmed IGP, who was on his first official visit to the state, was about to address senior police officers.

It was about 2:15 p.m. when he came down from office of the state Commissioner of Police, Azeez Odumosu, when a heavy wind started blowing.

At about 2:20 p.m. the wind got heavier, soon accompanied by heavy rain. At about 2:30 p.m. the rain and wind became heavier just as the IGP was being introduced. As soon as the National Anthem was over the rain increased in intensity while the raging wind pulled down canopies covering both journalists and senior police officers.

Both the police and journalists scampered for safety.

At that point the IGP and AIG Zone Two Lagos, Johnson Kokumor, as well as AIG Force CID Galandi, CP Odumosu, and other senior officers rushed out – and then the canopy collapsed.

The IGP arrived at the Command at about 1:40 p.m. and was only able to take the National Anthem before the downpour started. The wind blew up all the canopies erected. This development forced the IGP and other senior officers to run to the conference room while others and journalists sought safety in available.

The IGP on arrival in Lagos at 10:00 a.m., had visited Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, and the Oba of Lagos before coming to the command headquarters at about 1.40 p.m.

On arrival at the command, he met briefly with some senior officers at the conference room before coming to address other senior officers, including Area commanders, DPOs, squadron commanders before the rain started. (NAN)