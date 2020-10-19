Just In: Hoodlums attack another prison in Edo, free inmates

Another attack has hit the Oko Medium Security Centre in Edo State by hoodlums and inmates have been freed.

Daily Times reports that this is coming hours after some hoodlums hijacked #EndSARS protest to attack the Benin Correctional Centre and free inmates.

The surging hoodlums overpowered the five armed guards in the facility and had a free day looting shops along roadsides leading to the prison.

They also reportedly carted away valuables from offices of prison officials.

READ ALSO: Prison Break: Obaseki imposes 24-hour curfew over #ENDSARS protests

According to the Punch, immediately after the attack in Benin Prison, security was alerted in Oko but calls to the Nigerian Army and the Police for reinforcement were not heeded hence the ease with which the hoodlums overpowered the prison guards.

The facility has the capacity to accommodate 1300 inmates.

A prison source said, “They came in their thousands and their mission was to free inmates. They have been communicating with the inmates because even before they broke into the facility, the inmates were already rioting inside the place.”

Before the attack on Oko Correctional Centre, the suspected hoodlums had ransacked Oba Market police station, attacked its armoury and went away with their guns and some uniforms they found in the station.

While that was going, suspected hoodlums attacked Igbekun police station and set it ablaze.

Details later…