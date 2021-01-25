JUST IN: FG extends eased COVID-19 lockdown

The Federal Government has extended the third phase of the eased coronavirus lockdown by a month.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), Boss Mustapha, announced this on Monday during the task force’s briefing in Abuja.

He said: “The PTF is improving on the International Travel Portal to minimise the challenges passengers keep encountering.

“Similarly, it is reviewing the guidelines on the implementation of phase three of the eased lockdown which is due to expire today.

“In view of the fact that our numbers are not abating, all extant measures prescribed in these guidelines are (subject to some modifications) extended by a period of one month with effect from Tuesday, January 26, 2020.”