Abuja – The Presidency says the extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, originally scheduled to hold on Saturday, has been shifted to 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 7.

I want to be remembered for transforming education, says Obaseki



Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja, Friday night.

According to him, the meeting is to put finishing touches to the year 2020 budget, which will still be presented to the National Assembly by 2 p.m on Tuesday.