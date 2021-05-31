Just In: FCT Police deny shooting at Sowore

According to the Nigerian Police Force’s FCT Command, former presidential candidate and rights activist Omoyele Sowore was not shot at by any of its officers or men, as reported in a viral video.

The following is the full wording of the Command’s statement:

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE RESTORES CALM AT THE UNITY FOUNTAIN

……………professionally disperse protesters

The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowere was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain.



Contrary to the speculation, Police Operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite a public disturbance. The protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by Police Operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order. There is no record of such an incident at the time of this release.



The Command enjoins residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.



ASP Yusuf Mariam,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command,

Abuja