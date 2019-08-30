Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Friday, has appeared the state House of Assembly, to answer the summon of the House on alleged misappropriation of Fund levelled against him.

Earlier, the Assembly summoned Fayose, on Thursday, asking him to appear before the House Committee on Public account over allegations of misappropriation of local government funds.

Speaking with newsmen at the Assembly Complex, Fayose said, “I got this by noon yesterday, and I called the speaker last night to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed.

You know my style when the Economic and Financial Commission wanted me, I told them I’m here.

So I have come to the state house of assembly to tell them I’m here and if you have questions, I’m here because clear conscience fears no accusation.’’

“If they have anything to ask, I am available. I let them know that I’m available and ready to answer their questions.

So I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there is no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give an account of my stewardship, Fayose will not compromise standards.’’

He further said “I will not follow the multitude to sin. I want to believe that selective justice will not help our country.

I have condemned severally anyone who says that in Nigeria when you come to the All Progressive Congress (APC) then you become a saint. I’m telling you, I will never become a member of APC, I will never decamp.’’

Fayose pointed out that it is impossible to decamp to APC, saying, ‘’If I wanted a soft landing against my party, against my candidate, that would have happened in the past, I stood my ground during the election. So, that is impossible.”

Also speaking, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, has disclosed that the former Governor of the State, Mr Ayo Fayose’s ambush to the House of Assembly complex was resisted because he came unannounced.

The Speaker in a press release signed by his Special Adviser, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, confirmed that Fayose called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true, after the resolution of the House of Assembly at the plenary yesterday inviting the former Governor to appear before the House.

The statement further disclosed that after Fayose’s phone call, the Speaker intimated two of the lawmakers of his conversion with the erstwhile governor.

According to the statement, “Just as the Speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr Fayose stormed his office with a retinue of pressmen led by his former media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, who was equally wanted on another alleged fund stealing.’’

‘’The Speaker who was accompanied in his office by two other lawmakers immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office’’

“When Mr Fayose announced his readiness to the Speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly.”