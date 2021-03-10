Just In: EFCC Boss, Bawa testifies in N1.4bn oil subsidy fraud trial

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, appeared before an Ikeja High Court on Wednesday to testify in a N1.4 billion fraud trial involving an oil company, Nadabo Energy.

The EFCC boss examined the defendant’s email correspondences after being led in testimony by the defense lawyer, Saidu Ateh, before Justice C. A. Align.

According to the inquiry, the defendants took about 6 million litres of PMS from the mother vessel to their chartered vessel, contrary to their statements.

The email also indicated that the same quantity was discharged at Port-Harcourt, according to him.

“Additionally, the email told us that the vessel’s agent was Mr Jide Akpan.

“We invited the said Akpan, and during our interrogation with him, he stated that the first defendant deferred and paid for the vessel through the second defendant.”

Last year, Bawa testified as a prosecution witness in court.

READ ALSO: Abdulrasheed Bawa: No criminal record says EFCC

The EFCC had accused Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy of allegedly using forged documents to receive N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy after allegedly inflating the quantity of premium motor spirit, PMS purportedly supplied to 14,000M.

The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraud brought by the prosecution.