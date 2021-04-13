JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Ex-Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source at the commission disclosed that an invitation was sent to the Okorocha but he failed to turn up as advised.

The former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo North, was arrested Tuesday at about 4:15 pm at his private office in Abuja.

A source at the commission disclosed that an invitation was sent to the former governor but he failed to turn up as advised.

Daily Times gathered that EFCC operatives, who had been on his trail for days, stormed his office on Tuesday evening and arrested him.

The anti-graft agency had in 2020 stated that it returned N2.7 billion recovered from Okorocha to the Imo State Government.

The zonal head of the EFCC Port Harcourt office, Imam Usman, said the returned fund is part of the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts linked to the ex-governor.

READ ALSO: Jonathan wants priority for primacy of the ballot in electoral process reforms

Usman said N2.5 billion was returned under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past governor, while Hope Uzodinma, the incumbent governor of the state, received N514 million.

The zonal head added that the EFCC would prosecute Okorocha after concluding its investigation on him.