Just in: Court set to resume as JUSUN suspends strike

JUSUN has suspended the strike.

Daily Times gathered that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has resolved to suspend its over the two-month strike, effective from Monday.

Breaking: ASUP Suspends Strike

JUSUN, News Online gathered took the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which just ended in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Drama In Makurdi, EFCC Operatives ‘Beat Up’ NBA Chairman

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had, at a meeting with JUSUN leaders on Tuesday, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad in attendance, urged the striking court workers to put an end to the industrial action in the interest of the country and the suffering court users.