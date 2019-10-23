Abuja -The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Attorney General of Federation (AGF) to respect the jurisdiction of the Court and maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 police officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order at the hearing of a suit filed by the PSC alleging that IGP is usurping the function of the commission with the recruitment exercise.



“Both parties have submitted to the jurisdiction of the court on the matter . You should therefore respect the jurisdiction of the court and do not go beyond the step you have taken,” he ruled.

The PSC had filed the suit asking the court to stop Mr Adamu from proceeding with the recruitment exercise which falls under the statutory functions of the commission.



Earlier, on Wednesday the Court had joined the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as co- defendants of the suit.



Justice Ekwo obliged the IGP’s lawyer Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), request to join the Attorney General of the Federation as a codefendant . The plaintiff counsel Mr. Kanu Agabi (SAN), did not oppose the application.



In the substantive suit the commission has raised the following questions for Court determination:”Whether by the combined provisions of section 153 subsection (U ( m) . section 153 subsection (2) and section 215 subsection (1 ) (6) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended ) and Paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as well as Sections 6 and 24 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, the Police Service



Commission is the sole statutory body exclusively empowered and responsible for the appointment. promotion , dismissal and exercise of disciplinary control over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector-General of Police.



Whether by virtue of the provisions of section 153 subsection (1)(m), section 153 sub section (2) and section 215(1)b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as well as Sections 6 and 24 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, the Nigeria Police Force or the Inspector General of Police or any other body or appointee of the Federal Government of Nigeria other than the Police Service Commission for the appointment, promotion, dismissal and exercise of disciplinary control over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force

The matter has been adjourned to November 4, for hearing.



