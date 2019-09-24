The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, has granted bail to Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow protest.

According to Politics Nigeria, Sowore, who is the Former presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, is also to submit his International passport.

In his ruling, Justice Taiwo Taiwo said the activist should be released to his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), who is to produce him for arraignment whenever he is required.

