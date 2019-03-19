JUST IN: Buhari in closed-door meeting with service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the service chiefs and heads of other security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting is unknown, but sources say it is not unconnected with security arrangements for Saturday’s supplementary elections coming up in some states.

Those sighted going for the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others included the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan- Ali, Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dambazau, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Director General of Department for State Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.