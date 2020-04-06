In order to ensure continues payment of staff salaries in the face of dwindling FAAC allocations, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N55bn as Intervention find.

Minister of Finance, budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

She said “To address the emerging fiscal risks, Mr. President has approved the sum of $150 million to withdraw from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority stabilization fund to support FAAC disbursements to June.

“The stabilization was created for such emergencies and it is to be utilized for this purpose. We are also exploring other options to address to augment FAAC allocations,”