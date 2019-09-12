The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,NDC, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday said that the Bank of Industry, BOI, ` has decided to give Nigerians who just returned from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks soft loans, if they are interested in doing business.

Dabiri said this when the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday.

Again, in addition to the soft loans for interested returnees, they would receive transport stipends, that would take them to their different destinations, as well as airtime on their phones that would last for over two months.

In Dabiri-Erewa’s word, “Apart from transport stipend to convey them to their various destinations, they are to receive airtime which would last for well over two months, as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry to support those interested in little businesses.

“A program for reintegration will also be put in place.”

She also said that each sim, which will be given to the returnees would be loaded with N160,400 worth of talk time, plus 9GB of data valid for two months.