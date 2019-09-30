The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Tonye Isenah, has on Monday been impeached.

Recall that the Bayelsa State House of Assembly was invaded by angry youths who shot started shooting indiscriminately.

The punch reports that the violence followed an alleged attempt by a faction of the house to impeach Isenah who is expected to resign today following pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party leaders to quit his position ahead of the November 16th governorship election.

Details later…