The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday announced the death of the Party’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), DSP Adamu Aso (Rtd.) who died on Tuesday following a fatal motor accident in Abuja.

He was buried in Abuja on Wednesday.

The late CSO served in the Nigerian Police Force for 35 years after joining the Force in 1971 and retiring in 2006 as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

He worked as Ag. Chief Security Officer at the National Secretariat of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.

Read Also: Battle to compel CCB to publish Buhari, others asset: SERAP wins round one

The late DSP Adamu Aso (Rtd.) who was was born 12th April, 1950 (69yrs) was married with children. He hailed from Yobe State.

The Party spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa – Onilu in a statement said ” the party will miss the experience, temperament and maturity the late DSP Adamu Aso (Rtd.) displayed in the discharge of his duties.

“We express our deep condolences to his immediate family, the Nigerian Police Force and staff of the APC over this painful loss. We pray Almighty Allah gives us all the strength to bear the loss”.