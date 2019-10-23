Kano – The Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday confirmed the death of a six year-old boy, Mas’udu Yus’hua, in a well at Danbare Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The spokesman for the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.
Mohammed said that the incident occurred at about 11:39 a.m., on Wednesday.
“We received a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from one Malam Sani Maikaji at about 11:39 am, that a boy had fallen inside a well.
“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:45 a.m.
Mohammed said the cause of the incident is still being investigated
