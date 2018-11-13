JUST IN: Anambra Assembly Impeaches Speaker

Members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have impeached their Speaker, Ms Rita Mmaduagwu. The lawmakers impeached Mmaduagwu during Tuesday’s plenary at the Assembly chamber in Awka, the state capital.

They consequently elected Mr Ikem Uzoezie as the new speaker.

The former speaker was impeached on the grounds of alleged incompetence, docility, financial impropriety and high-handedness.

The lawmakers took the decision after the new speaker, Uzoezie who represents Aguata II Constituency moved the motion for impeachment while Onyebuchi Offor from Ekwusigo Constituency seconded the motion.

About 22 members were present at the plenary but only three lawmakers kicked against the impeachment.

The three members have also been suspended on allegations of gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udoh, was against the inauguration of the new speaker.

Udoh stated that the lawmakers did not follow due process