JUST IN: Akeredolu announces new appointments, terminates others

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has confirmed the recruitment of new aides while also directing the immediate dissolution of certain political appointees.

The affected appointees include Personal Assistants, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants, according to a statement signed by Mr. Olabode Richard, the governor’s chief press secretary on Wednesday.

The Governor thanked former appointees for their selfless devotion and commitment to the State’s service, according to the CPS.

“As a result, the Governor has approved Bola Alabi, Esq’s appointment as the current Chief of Protocol. Alabi, a lawyer, served as Deputy Chief of Protocol during the Governor’s first term. The Deputy Chief of Protocol, Mrs. Olufunke Bisi Aruna, has been appointed.”

Mr. Governor has also agreed that Mr. Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members continue to oversee the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee in the meantime.”

“Mr. Bayo Olafusi has been nominated to serve on the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission as well. His name has been forwarded to the House of Assembly of Ondo State for confirmation.”

“The Governor has also approved the following appointments:

i. Prince Olusegun Omojuwa, Governor’s Deputy Chief of Staff

ii. Senior Special Assistant Dr. Doyin Odebowale ( Special Duties and Strategy)

iii. Senior Special Assistant Pastor Akin Olotu (Agriculture)

iv. Senior Special Assistant Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo (Security)

v. Senior Special Assistant Lincoln Afolabi Ojo (Youth Empowerment)

Felix Kolawole Alonge, Esq., Senior Special Assistant (Social Investment).

vii. Senior Special Assistant Dapo Aruwajoye (Broadcast Communications)

viii. Senior Special Assistant Ojo Oyewamide (Media and Publicity)

ix. Mrs. Gilda Amata – Special Assistant (Senior) (Domestic)

Mrs. Kehinde Omolara Adeniran – Special Assistant (Senior) (Women Affairs)

Mr. Ogunyemi Olumuyiwa Ojo – Senior Special Assistant (Students and Youth Affairs).