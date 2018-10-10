JUST IN: Court strikes out case against Innoson Motors

A judge of the Lagos State High Court on Wednesday struck out the case of CEO of Innoson motors Nigeria Limited, Innocent Chukwuma, due to the inability of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce him in court.

The judge, Olusola Williams, while striking out the case, said a criminal matter can always be instituted whenever the prosecution is prepared.

The judge said the court cannot continue to waste precious time calling for a matter adding that the criminal matter can be instituted at any time.

The defendant counsel, Professor Joseph Mbaduga, earlier during the proceeding argued that it is the responsibility of prosecution counsel to produce the defendant to the court, for any jurisdiction to be exercised.

In response to Mbaduga, the EFCC counsel Zainab Ettu told the court that several attempts have been made in producing Innoson.

She added that a warrant of arrest was issued but Innoson has been hiding from operatives to carry out the arrest on him

Chukwuma and his company Innoson Motors Nigeria were to be arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain property by false pretence, stealing and forgery.

Chukuma and his company were first brought before Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on January 17 but he failed to appear before the court in all the adjourned dates.