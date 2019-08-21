liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp has hinted on his retirement from the game when his Reds contract is up.

The German boss was recently named Sport Bild’s 2018/19 manager of the season, and when collecting the award he told the press he could call it a day when his contract expires in 2022 which would make it seven years at the Merseyside club.

Klopp in an interview said

“I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised.”