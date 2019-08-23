Reports have confirmed the death of former Black Stars Striker Junior Agogo on Thursday.

Agogo was hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him. He died on Thursday Morning in London.

Agogo was one of Ghana’s top stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, he scored the match-winner against Nigeria in the quarter-final.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is yet to officially confirmed Agogo’s death but football fans have been paying tribute to memory of the former Striker.

at the age of fourteen.”