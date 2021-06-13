June 12: Symbol of supremacy, people’s power, democratic freedom – PDP Reps Caucus

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus on Saturday called on the Federal Government to respect June 12 as the symbol of democratic freedom and supremacy of the People’s power, giving a four-point demand to move Nigeria from the abyss of total destruction under the Buhari led administration.

The caucus also declared that the date should be respected by ensuring that all the tenets of democracy are adhered to in all ramifications.

In a statement signed by the caucus leader, Reps Kingsley Chinda on Sunday, the Caucus made a four-point demand to help Nigeria embrace peace.

The Caucus said: “There should be improvement

on our democratic practice by respecting the rule of law and press freedom and immediately, reverse the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and set aside the draconian regulation of the media in our country.

“Place greater value on Nigerian lives and take decisive and pragmatic steps to end the avoidable carnages and deaths in our land by adopting mind-set change programs.

“Restrain Police and other security forces from further unleashing violence on unarmed youths and other peaceful protesters who choose to go out and exercise their rights in commemoration of this Democracy Day and on any other day they so desire, having led peaceful protest in the past.

“June 12 presents to our people another opportunity for introspection and to look back on the democratic journey of our nation, the road taken and not taken, and the sacrifices of citizens that makes the day as historical as the memories that map both the journey and introspection.

“If the sacrifices of our people make the celebration of our nascent democracy worthwhile, it is because our people have come to cherish the blood, tears and toil of those whose sacrifices makes the enjoyment of their rights and freedom essential to democracy.

“The date is not only about introspection, it is about renewing the commitments of all to the growth of democracy in our dear county, Nigeria, as it is about ensuring that our country is never again enveloped by darkness, hemmed to the abyss by the sinister forces that threaten our collective rights and freedoms.

“Never in our history have freedom become so threatened and endangered than now. Down the length and breadth of our country, people are not only being arrested and detained, they are denied the right to life guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).”

The cacus further stressed that June 12 represents hope but with the APC’s failed tripodal promises of security, economy and curbing corruption, the reality today is that it has irredeemably failed the people of Nigeria.

“It is regrettable that on the day we are celebrating the June 12 anniversary, no less than 93 people were reported to have been massacred by bandits in Zamfara state. May their blood continue to water our tree of freedom and liberation from the hands of our oppressors.

“We hereby unequivocally call on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency;

“The government should restrain the Police and other security forces from further unleashing violence on unarmed youths and other peaceful protesters.”