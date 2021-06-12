June 12: Sustained democracy proof Nigerians want peace – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said Nigerians have remained united despite our differences and challenges.

In a statement sent to Naija News on Saturday to mark the nation’s Democracy Day, Obasa stated that this shows Nigerians love themselves and want peace.

According to the Lagos Speaker, Nigerians must begin to engage in healthy competitions and show more interest in how we are governed.

The statement reads: “As we mark another democracy day, it is worthy of note that Nigeria has been able to sustain its current civil rule for 22 years.

This is proof that the citizens are all united in a decision to ensure a government where their collective voice is heard, where there is equity and majority rule as devoid from what obtains under a military regime.

“Coincidentally, today marks the 28th anniversary of June 12, which has become synonymous with the victory of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola at a presidential election that was truncated in 1993.

“The fact that the country has remained united in spite of our differences and challenges is proof that deep inside of us, we love ourselves and our neighbours, we want peace, we want to truly be proud to be associated with Nigeria.

“Nigeria has come a long way in its journey to progress. We have experimented with various forms of government and we agree that none is better than democracy. If that is the case, we all, individually and collectively, have the responsibility to make it work, not just for itself, but for our own good and the good of the nation.

“We must all resolve to shun actions that are anti-progress. Rather, we must begin to engage in healthy competitions, show more interest in how we are governed and support the dream for a better Nigeria always.

“We must start that change we so much desire from our small corners with that optimism that we will all be better off for it. We have no other country, except Nigeria. We, the leaders and the led, must be ready to keep our land sacred, devoid of the growing tension and challenges of insecurity.

“I congratulate our leaders, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who fought, staked their lives, their energies and resources to wrestle power from the military government and make this democracy work.

“I also congratulate Nigerians and the residents of Lagos, a state that has become a benchmark for measuring success, where the government works tirelessly to create a friendly environment for its inhabitants.

“At the Lagos Assembly, we have been able to raise the bar in legislative practices, we have produced laws and motions with the people in focus. We will not relent on this. Our state must continue to blaze the trail.”