June 12: Sani -Bello reiterates commitment to democratic ideals

Saka Bolaji – Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani -Bello of Niger state has joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the 20 years of unbroken democratic governance in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Isah Bala Ibrahim, the governor said, democracy as a system of government has restored the fundamental rights and liberties enjoyed by the people and brought development closer to them.

According to the governor, to commemorate Democracy Day, therefore, is to look back on the activities of government and see how it has been able to provide good governance in line with the tenets of democracy.

Gov. Sani -Bello noted that sustained democratic governance has brought comparative improvements in various sectors of the economy, adding that the present administration is not resting on its oars in ensuring it meets the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

While felicitating with the people of the state in particular and Nigerians in general, Gov. Sani -Bello reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the cause of democratic ideals of good governance and service delivery to the people.

The governor paid glowing tributes to all those patriotic Nigerians, who directly or indirectly contributed in restoring the nation on the path of democratic governance, stressing that their efforts would not be vain only if all levels of government strive towards quality service delivery as the hallmark of democracy and good governance.

He urged all Nigerians to actively contribute to the sustenance of democracy and imbibe the values that promote it by been patriotic, disciplined, tolerant and obedient to the rule of law.

Gov. Sani Bello commended President Muhammadu Buhari for changing the date of the Democracy Day to June 12 in the interest of peace and national reconciliation.