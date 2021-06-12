June 12: FG Has Not Fulfilled Its Promises – Abiola Family

The family of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, on Saturday accused the Federal Government of not fulfilling the promises made to the family.

The Secretary of the family, Rahaman Abiola, revealed this in an interview with newsmen when a delegation of the Ogun State government, led by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, visited the Abeokuta family house of Abiola to celebrate the June 12 Democracy Day.

Chief Abiola was believed to have won the June 12 presidential election which was described as the freest and fairest election in the history of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had changed the celebration of democracy day from May 29 to June 12 to honour Abiola.

Rahaman Abiola on Saturday said since the President declared the June 12 democracy day, the family has not benefited anything from the Federal Government.

He noted that the Federal Government has failed to fulfill all the promises made to the family.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for honouring Abiola with the award of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and declaring June 12 as Democracy day.

He said, “We are happy indeed that President Muhammadu Buhari deemed it fit to honour Abiola by giving him the GCFR and make June 12 official Democracy Day. Kudos to that.

“So far, so good, we have not benefitted anything from the Federal Government.

“Ogun State Government right from Chief Olusegun Osoba to Governor Gbenga Daniel, to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, and now to Governor Dapo Abiodun, they always honour MKO Abiola every June 12.

“Ogun State Government will always come with all the machineries to make the day happen and to recognise that this man was born in this area and this is his hometown. Our breadwinner has gone.

Promises from the Federal Government we have not seen yet. On June 12, state government is trying its best. I give kudos to them on June 12. Governor comes here always to pay solitary to the house and empower us to make sure June 12 is celebrated all the time.”

The Governor who stated this at an event organised by the State government to mark the celebration of democracy day, said “MKO Abiola and his mandate should serve as a reminder to all of us that we are stronger together as a Nation.

“He (Abiola) broke all barriers such as religion and ethnicity that are being used in Nigeria today to divide us. He won across the length and breadth of this country, even at the backyard of his main opponents. It was a phenomenon that should remind us that we are greater than our challenges.

“Unless and until we embrace the essence of the MKO persona, internalize belief in self, faith in a united country and other initiatives that help to engender a sense of shared heritage amongst Nigerian people, we will continue to be a country in search of Nationhood.”