June 12: CODE tasks FG on effective democratic governance

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

As Nigeria marks the beginning of an era with the commemoration of June 12 as Democracy Day, a leading civil society group, Connected Development has charged the federal government on the need to empower its citizens socially, economically and politically.

According to CODE, true democracy thrives on an inclusive government, the assurance of fundamentals human rights and the freedom of the press, factors it said that promote good governance and peaceful co-existence of people of diverse cultural, religious and ethnic society.

Speaking during an interview in Abuja, CODE Chief Executive, Hamzat Lawal, said Nigeria has witnessed fluctuations in economic activities, high rate of insecurity and blurring of the middle class in our socio-economic spectrum, adding that political rivalry, resource allocation conflicts, ethnic and religious issues have posed as gridlocks to effective democratic governance in the country.

He added that it was imperative for the leadership of the country to adopt sustainable growth measures that will lead to the implementation of the roadmap for improved electricity, strengthen the quality of education and curtail the increasing number of out-of-school children amongst others.