June 12: Buhari’s courage at recognising MKO, others laudable – Rep

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

House of Representatives member representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, Rep. Femi Bamisile, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves accolades and respect for being courageous enough to proclaim June 12 as a Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Bamisile said President Buhari’s courage to have recognised the late Chief Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, his running mate, Babagana Kingibe and other people who fought for the nation’s democracy was commendable.

The lawmaker said in a statement in Ado Ekiti that “there is no doubt that President Buhari has been demonstrating his love for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious background.

The true patriotism being displayed by the President at handling the affairs of the country since 2015 is exceptional and laudable.

“Also, the latest move by the president to re- name the National Stadium, Abuja after the late Abiola is another landmark and a right step in the right direction.

The development has further deepened our democratic memory, especially on the fact that those who fought for Nigeria’s democracy did not die in vain.”

Rep. Bamisile commended Nigerians on their trust and belief in the APC administration, assuring that the federal government would continue to put in its best at alleviating the sufferings of the citizenry.

While congratulating President Buhari, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, his deputy, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Wase, Bamisile reminded them that the expectations of Nigerians from APC government at all levels must be met at all cost.

“People are expecting good governance even miracle from the APC government because of their belief and trust in us that we can develop the country and set it on the right track that will be at variance from what it used to be in the past.

Therefore, every organ of government must work together in the best interest of all Nigerians, especially the masses,” he added.

While congratulating all Nigerians especially the people of Ekiti state on the first official Democracy Day celebration, the federal lawmaker charged them to continue to work towards the sustenance and development of democracy in the country.