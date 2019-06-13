June 12: Abiola’s daughter urges Buhari to tackle insecurity

A daughter of late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, Mrs. Lola Abiola-Edewor, on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do his best to address the security challenges in the country.

Abiola-Edewor, a former member of the House of Representatives, made the appeal during a ceremony to lay wreath at the tomb of her late father at his house in Ikeja.

The ceremony was part of the programme organised by a pro-democracy group, June 12 Movement to commemorate the anniversary of the June 12, 1993 election.

According to the late politician’s daughter, the problem of insecurity in the country was becoming a big issue which needs to be frontally tackled and expressed the family’s gratitude to President Buhari for the posthumous award given to her father and for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day.

She said that Buhari has demonstrated uncommon courage for taking the step to declare June 12 Democracy Day, declaring that if Buhari can do what previous governments thought could not be done, he could also address insecurity with the right determination.

Abiola-Edewor therefore, urged the President to take urgent and result-oriented steps to find lasting solutions to the problem of insecurity.

“We thank the President for the honour bestowed on our late father and the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day. We are very grateful for this honour done the family and the Nigerian people.

“However, I want to appeal to the President to address the security challenges in the country, as the issue is getting serious. If the President can declare June 12 as Democracy Day, despite denials of the past, I believe he can tackle the problem of insecurity in the country,” she said.

Abiola-Edewor also thanked Nigerians of all backgrounds for standing with the family over the years, describing her late father as a lover of the people and a firm believer in democracy.

The laying of wreath was witnessed by the Lagos state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi; Sen. Shehu Sani, among other dignitaries, was followed by a lecture on June 12.