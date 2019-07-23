By Our reporter

In recognition of the positive contributions of Diaspora Nigeria to the overall development of the country, the Federal Government has declared July 25 every year as Diaspora Day.

According to a statement signed by the media coordinator, Diaspora Day, Abdur-Rahman Balogun and made available to Daily times, Nigerians in Diaspora have achieved feats in various fields of endeavor and therefore worthy of being celebrated.

The statement said that the Diaspora Day celebration is also aimed at reviewing areas requiring improvement, encourage interaction and dialogue on matters relating to the Diaspora

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) and the Nigerians in Diaspora Alumni Network (NiDAN) is therefore organizing the 2019 National Diaspora Day Celebrations with the Theme: The Power of the Nigerian Diaspora for National Development on the 25th of July 2019 at the PTDF Conference Hall, Central Business District, Abuja, starting at 08:00 am with Registration,” the statement said.

Continuing, it stated that, “The Co-Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Engr. Dr SuleYakubu Bassi said that the Nigeria Diaspora Day 2019 will start with the arrival of delegates, accreditation and registration on July 24, while the Formal Opening and Technical Sessions will hold on July 25 at the PTDF conference Hall

“Speakers slated for the conference include Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Amb. Mustapha Suleiman, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Prof. Manny Aniebonam Chairman AfriHUBNig Ltd, Prof. Hakeem Tijani of NOUN, Hon. Kenneth Gbandiof NIDO, Prof. Grace Adeyeye DG NAFDAC, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, among others.”

"According to Dr Bassi, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, will declare the Diaspora Day open, which has sub-themes as "Integrating the Diaspora into the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP)'' and "The Nigerian Diaspora: Returning to Serve,' the statement added.