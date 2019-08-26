An excited kwadwo Safo Jnr, the ex-husband to Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has taken to social media to announce the birth of his third child with his wife, Zainab Bonkano.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr who shared first photos of the baby on Instagram, also revealed that the child shared same date as his grandfather.

According to Kwadwo Safo: ‘Eeii so you chose to arrive on your grandfathers birthday. Welcome to greatness my boy. 26th is indeed a special day.’

Recall that, Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s marriage to actress, Juliet Ibrahim lasted for a period of 3 years before they broke up.