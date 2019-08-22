Juliet Ibrahim blasts OAP Akosua Sexxi, a TV presenter Africa on Wednesday for advising her to return to her ex-husband.

The presenter on her show, on Tuesday said Juliet should stop searching for Mr. Right and go back to her former husband of four years, Kwadwo Safo.



The Ghanaian actress who was notified about this took to Instagram and called OAP Akosua , saying that the OAP was looking for obvious means to trend.

Juliet Ibrahim said, the OAP should have made a research to understand why she(Juliet) left her former marriage before giving out unnecessary advice on the issue of love and relationship.

The movie star further advised Akosua to become the mistress of her ex-husband’s new wife, if she was interested.

In Ibrahim’s words, “you say I should go back to my ex-husband and stop waiting for Mr Right, even after all I went through with him and how he’s moved on with the lady he married…why don’t you go to him and be a mistress to his new wife?”

however, she ended with #PISSEDOFF #ENOUGHISENOUGH #ATOASTOFLIFE #NEVERSETTLE #DESERVETHEBEST

Since the separation, a number of people have wished the actress well while others advised she goes back to her ex-husband.