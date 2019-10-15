Stakeholders from Jukun and Tiv communities in Taraba state have applauded the state government for initiating a peace committee saddled with the responsibility of achieving peace in the flash points of Takum, Wukari and Donga.

Chairman of the Committee, Chief John Mamman confirmed that the visit to the warring local governments by the committee has reduced the crisis to its barest minimum.

He stated this while briefing journalists in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Chief Mamman further disclosed that the committee in all the communities visited, observed that the people were tired of the crisis and fighting.

Taraba State Map

“In Takum, we were able to speak to the rlders, all the graded chiefs, youths and women organizations, including the security agencies; we also did same in Donga and Wukari Local Governments.

“I can say that the people on both sides are tired of fighting and everybody appreciated the state government for setting up the peace initiative.

“All they are asking for is relief and assistance from both the federal and state governments and from other humanitarian organisations that are willing to help.

“They want government to come to their aid, resettle those that have been displaced and then, provide enough security for them to go back to their homes,” he said.

Chief Mamman also told journalists that the committee has already submitted its report to the state government, recommending that humanitarian assistance be rendered to victims of the crisis without delay.

“We also advised government to see to the welfare of the security men deployed to such areas and to ensure that commuters ply the roads without attacks,” he added.

The committee chairman however, certified the outcome of the week-long sensitization visit to the affected areas to be successful and assured that in no distant time, peace will fully return to southern Taraba.