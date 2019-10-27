Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has commends his Taraba state counterpart, Governor Darius Ishaku for steps he has taken to end the crisis between Jukun and Tiv ethnic nationalities in Taraba state.

The governor said the decision to set up a committee comprising Jukun and Tiv representatives will deepen dialogue and prevent further conflicts in the affected areas.

He called on the Taraba state government to sustain the peace efforts, as no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase quotes Gov. Ortom as urging the warring groups to embrace the peace initiative of the Taraba state governor and allow peace to reign.

The statement said as Taraba state’s neighbour and for this reason also feels the negative impact of the crisis, Benue state is optimistic that the measures being taken will lay the roadmap to lasting peace.