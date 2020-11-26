Judith Audu’s The Sessions gets 11 award nominations

By Mutiat Alli

Judith Audu’s ‘The Sessions’ has received 11 nominations for the 2020 edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards.

‘The Sessions’ was nominated in categories that include Movie of the Year, Best Director (Judith Audu), Best Leading Actor (Efa Iwara), Best Leading Actress (Omowunmi Dada), Movie with Best Social Message, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing.

Other categories it was nominated in include; Best Use of Makeup, Best Soundtrack, Best use of Nigerian Food, and Best Kiss in a Movie.

Excited at the development, Judith said that the nominations are proof that her outfit, Judith Audu Productions, sets the pace when it comes to quality movie productions.

“With ‘The Sessions’, we set out to break social and cultural constructs, especially as it relates to our style of storytelling and we are glad this is reflected in the feedback we have received so far.

These nominations are just the icing on the cake,” she said. Co-produced by Omowunmi Dada, Uyoyou Adia, and Morten Foght, ‘The Sessions’ follows the life of Onome Oghenekaro who is married to Banjo.

All seems to be going smoothly until her past comes calling.

What was supposed to be a smooth sail turns into a turbulent ride as Onome finds her marriage going through tough times.

The movie stars the likes of Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada, Okey Uzoeshi, Judith Audu, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Fred Amata, Ada Ameh, and Tony Akposheri among others.