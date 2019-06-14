Judiciary staff in prison custody for forgery in Delta

Nosa Akenzua – Asaba

A female judiciary staff in Delta state, Helen Oshehor has been remanded in prison custody allegedly forging a certificate of death

The accused person allegedly forged the death certificate of a lawyer, one Owei Brinemughan, who died few years ago to administer his estate.

The accused person currently standing trial at an Asaba Magistrate Court on a two –count charge of impersonation and forgery, was alleged to have presented a fake letter of administration of the late lawyer’s estate, identifying herself as his sister.

Prosecuting police officer, James Okpako on Friday told the court that the accused person committed the offence in contravention of the Criminal Code.

“The accused person had filed a motion on notice at Ughelli South Area Customary Court sitting at Ejophe with a view to claiming the money in the Ecobank account of the late Owei Brinemughan.

“Owei Brinemughan was gruesomely murdered in Ughelli Town on April 19 2016 by unknown gunmen and the accused person did impersonate the younger sister by forging his death certificate.

“The accused person also forged family resolutions with fake names of the deceased and lied on oath that the late Brinemughan had four children and that he died of brief illness in 2018,” Okpako said.

But, the younger brother to the deceased, Lamiegha Brinemughan said that the accused person is never in any way related to the family or his late brother.

Presiding Magistrate, Chief Magistrate Okonkwo Ikeh remanded the accused person in Ogwashi Uku Prison and adjourned the case till June 25 for hearing.