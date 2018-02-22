Judicial system too technical to prosecute farmers/herders conflicts — Agency

The Director General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, Mr. Joseph Lengmang and it’s Senior Adviser, Mr. Godwin Okoko, has said the Judicial system is too technical in addressing the issues of farmers/herders conflicts.

The duo stated this yesterday in Jos during a two-day Advance Mediation and Arbitration Training for Judges and Magistrates, organised by the Plateau State Judiciary in partnership with Apurimac Nigeria.

“Rather than litigation, the Judiciary can contribute using the Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism (ADRM), to address issues of civil matters and this will go a long way in strengthening reconciliation and processes in community level”.

Supported by Nexus Fund, the seminar seeks to encourage the Judiciary, (Judges and Magistrate), to employ community mechanism for resolving issues especially in the current face-off between farmers and herders that has hitherto bedevilled the country.

On his part, the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature, said the issue of ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism’ should be vigorously pursued and institutionalized to the fullest, in order to ease the cumbersome judicial processes and promote harmonious coexistence.

He said, “I share with the organizers on the need to enhance capacity of the Judiciary on ‘Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism’, in strengthening the administration of Justice as well as reducing workload on the Judiciary”.

Our correspondent reports that the workshop is powered to enhance judges and magistrates on Arbitration and Mediation with particular emphasis on ethno-religious segregation in the country and the need to find lasting peace, especially as it bothers on farmers/herders clash.