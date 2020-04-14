Media personality and foremost TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has hinted that yet another exciting reality TV show would be hitting the screen soon tagged ‘Judging Matter’.

The trained lawyer turned award media winning media personality and TV favourite announced the new show via his social media handle with the caption

“Who loves a good courtroom TV show? Would you watch real people with real cases being judged in court with pure unadulterated Naija drama? Are you ready to start judging matters???”

The new show promises to showcase real court room cases and expected all the drama that goes with Nigerian real life experiences. The new show will equally see Ebuka work with Hon. Justice Olusola Williams who will be the General Counsel of the show.