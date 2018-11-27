Judge to social media bloggers: Spread wrong news, go to jail

…Warns social media bloggers against contempt over wrong interpretation of court proceedings

…Says court’s hallowed chambers forbids opinions before final judgment

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, warned operators of social media platforms to desist from spreading and giving wrong news interpretation of ongoing court proceedings, so as not to be liable for contempt.

The judge issued the warning at the resumed trial of a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Senator Peter Nwoboshi, who is standing trial on N322 million money laundering charge.

Nwoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District, was re arraigned before the judge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with two companies – Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd and Suiming Electricals on October 5, following the elevation of the former judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, to the Court of Appeal.

He pleaded not guilty on his arraignment and re-arraignment and was allowed to continue on his initial bail.

When the matter came up on November 13, first prosecution witness, Mr. Prince Kpokpogri, began his evidence before the court, after which the court adjourned for continuation of cross examination.

However at Monday’s proceedings, Mr. O. R. Ogunde (SAN), announced appearance for the prosecution, while Messrs George Uwechue (SAN), C.K Nmarkwe and I.O Aniakor appeared respectively for the first, second and third accused.

Before trial resumed, the prosecutor (Ogunde) drew the court’s attention to some social media news feeds which had reported their news with the caption “Prince Kpokpogri on his way to prison,”

He described the development as worrisome and an obstruction to the administration of justice, alleging that the writers were media aides to the accused, and urged that the accused be allowed to respond to the assertion.

In response, the accused told the court that he never ordered any of such publications.

Following this development, the court warned parties to be cautious of taking ongoing court proceedings for discussions or interpretations on social media platforms, adding that trial was still ongoing.

According to the judge, the court is a hallowed chamber and so, parties cannot go about discussing ongoing proceedings on social media platforms when a final decision had not been reached by the court.

“If this continues, those responsible will be brought here and charged with contempt,” the Court warned.

The judge added: “We know there are journalists attached to this court and at least they report fairly”.

Justice Aneke has adjourned till December 4 for continuation of trial.

The prosecution alleged that Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects purchased a 12-storey building property, known as Guinea House, on Marine Road in Apapa, Lagos for N805 million between May and June 2014.

The anti-graft agency claimed that N322 million out of the N805 million was part of proceeds of “an unlawful act of fraud.

The EFCC alleged that the N322 million was transferred to the property’s vendor, on the order of Suiming Electricals, which was accused of aiding the accused to commit money laundering on or about May 14, 2014.

The alleged offences contravenes the provisions of sections 15(2)(d) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011.