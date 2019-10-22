Jude Richard is the CEO of Jodessy Mega Visuals Limited who has spent six years in the movie industry. Anyway that is not the issue, the story now is that this handsome Imo State born producer, and entertainer last week Sunday opened a state of the art studio in Ijegun Lagos

He explained the challenges he went through and the reason behind opening of his new office “The challenges and problems I have in film production was with marketer, you will give them films they will sell the story,

Jude Richard

they will not pay, it was like you are having a battle with them, and I said to myself why am I doing this, why can’t I do it myself, and so I gathered some actors and upcoming ones and did it myself, I took to online and YouTube”

Coping with online could be troublesome, and this he knows could be a challenge

“The challenge is if you don’t make a good movie you might not make the money. Opening my new office and my youtube channels , it’s all about so many things, collecting contents from other people, instead of me producing my own films now and taking it to new tube channels I will bring it to my own and also collect from others too

“I have actors like Francis, I have Damilola Adegbero, I have Jerry Smart, he is one of my actors, Joy Patrick. We are having a project we are projecting, we will enter location after this event; we will be having star actors like Anta Laniyan, Francis among others.

For those who think that the film industry in Nigeria is not good, hear Jude Richard’s submission, “Film industry in Nigeria is okay, initially it was not okay when the marketers were on top, then you will see somebody struggle to make money to produce a movie and after producing the movie,

then take it to a marketer and at the end of it all they will tell you stories. Movie business is good in Nigeria if you know what you are doing. What I am saying is that movie industry is profitable in Nigeria now, if you know what you are doing,” he said.