The name of Justice John Tsoho, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court is not missing as a member of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

This development is contained in the updated list of the updated list of the NJC website.

A visit to the website; https://njc.gov.ng/current-council-members by our reporter revealed that the name of Justice Tsoho was boldly included with his picture as the current council member of the NJC.

This contradict reports making the rounds by a popular National Daily newspaper that Justice Tsoho’s name was excluded from the list of the council members.

The members of the council as listed on the NJC website is as follow: Justice Mohammed Tanko, Chairman of the council, Justice Bode Rhode-Viviour, Deputy Chiarman of the council, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, president court of Appeal, Justice E.O Ayoola, retired judge of the Supreme Court and former chairman, ICPC, Justice Umaru Abdulahi, JCA, former president Court of Appeal, Justice V.O.A Omaga, retired judge of the court of appeal.

Other members of the council include, Justice John Tehemba Tsoho, Acting Chief Judge, Federal High Court, Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip (FNIALS), Acting President, National Industrial Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, Chief Judge, High Court of the FCT.

Others are, Justice M.L Abimbola, Chief Judge, Oyo State, Justice Kashim Zainab, Chief Judge, Borno State, Justice Pascal Obinna Nnadi, Chief judge, Imo state and Justice Marshal Umukoro, chief Judge, Delta State.

Others are: Hon Grand Kadi Mohammed Ola Abdulkadir, Grand Kadi, Sharia court of Appeal , Kwara, Mr. Damian Dodo SAN, member, NBA, Efe Etomi, member NBA, Mrs Hajiya Rukiye Sarki Ibrahim, retired public servant, Mrs R.I Inga, retired public servant and Ahmed Gambo Saleh, Secretary NJC.

It could be recalled that Justice John Tsoho assumed his new role as acting CJ on July 26, following the retirement of his predecessor, Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati.