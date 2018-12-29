Jubilation in Anambra as Gov Obiano assents disability’s right law

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), an umbrella body of clusters of disabled people organisations (DPOs), and Civil Society Organisations working on disability issues in Anambra State have commended the State House of Assembly and Governor Willie Obiano over their passage and assent to Disability Rights Law.The Disability Rights Law, which the State legislative arm passed into law on September 13, 2018, was on December 19, 2018 signed into law by Governor Obiano, barely one day JONAPWD held sensitisation meeting in Awka on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), civil societies organisations and the media.Commending the governor for granting his assent to the bill, the Anambra State Chairman of JONAPWD, Hon. Ugochukwu Okeke, said it was the best Christmas gift PWDs dreamt of receiving from the state executive arm.“We are grateful and delighted because our prayers have been answered at last. I can assure you that we are overwhelmed with joy. We thank our working governor for granting us our wish which had been for him to give his assent to the bill as a Christmas gift to us.“The journey we started in 2013 with the 5th Assembly to have a legislation on the Rights of Persons of Disabilities became fruitful as the 6th Assembly under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Rita Maduagwu recently passed a bill for full inclusion of persons with disabilities into the society as well as prohibits all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities into law.“It is worthy to note that any state or nation that have the genuine interest of her people must enact laws and provisions to protect and guarantee inclusiveness and equality of citizens with disabilities in the society and eradicate discriminations. We thank God that Anambra State with the present administration is the most disability friendly. We thank Governor Obiano for making Anambra State to become the first state in Nigeria to sign the disability bill into law,” Okeke submitted.He, however, tasked the state government on full enforcement and implementation of the law by creating and empowering the Anambra State Disabilities Rights Commission and other things required by the law.Okeke equally called on the media, civil society organisations, and the public to cooperate in making sure that the law achieves its objectives, noting that it “condemns the act of using persons with disabilities for alms begging, among other benefits. It also encouraged us to participate actively in politics, culture and public life as pointed out in this year’s theme for the celebration of International Day for Persons with Disabilities.”A member of the association and President of Customary Court, Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, His Honour Princewill Iwuafor earlier explained that the law provides for establishment of a commission to be known as Anambra State Disabilities Rights Commission which shall comprise of administration; social development, orientation and inclusion; legal services; monitoring and evaluation; among others.Iwuafor also hinted that the commission would be charged with the implementation of government policies in the law in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and other disability matters, adding that the law guarantees PWDs rights to marriage, among other things.On his part, the National Secretary of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Hon. Peter Obidinma, disclosed that the association was poised to support JONAPWD in creating awareness for the law, and for its full implementation and enforcement.In their separate contributions, a representative of Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), Mrs Ngozi Onah, and her counterpart representing the Justice Development and Peace Caritas (JDPC)/CSOs assured supports of their organisations in sensitise.