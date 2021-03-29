JTF averted 1,291 sabotage attempts on export pipelines in 2 years -Outgone Commander — Daily Times Nigeria

Aherhoke Okioma,Yenagoa

The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to protect oil installations in the Niger Delta on Monday announced it averted 1,291 attacks on three crude export pipelines in the past two years.

Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade (Rtd) outgone Commander of JTF stated that a total of 1,603 sabotage incidents were reported on the export trunklines under his watch during a handing over ceremony in Yenagoa.

The pipelines, Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP), and Trans Escravos Pipelines (TEP) are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Akinrinade who recalled that he had a fulfilled military career that spanned 35 years said he took over the command of the joint military force in January 2019 and realigned operations to be intelligence-driven.

He explained that the joint force achieved the feat through kinetic and non-kinetic operations which created a conducive environment for the oil and gas industry which is the key mandate of the outfit.

“For instance, from January 2019 to date, the JF averted 1,291 out of 1,603 of the attempted infractions on SPDC major export lines that is Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP), and Trans Escravos Pipelines (TEP).

“The number of aversions accounts for 85 per cent of the total attempts.

“These efforts have ensured that major export pipelines, marginal and infield lines are 97 percent available and functional which facilitate the evacuation of crude oil and gas to designated export terminals.

“The Force demobilized about 2,859 illegally refinery sites, over 4,812 storage facilities, 905 Cotonou boats, and other illegal bunkering ancillaries.

“Also, more than 681 suspected oil thieves, 38 vessels, 44 barges, 38 trucks, and other vehicles were also arrested/impounded. Additionally, about 51,078.32MT of stolen crude oil and 57,114.146MT of illegally refined products were handled appropriately,” he said.

According to him, the JTF demobilized 297 militant camps and recovered about 121 assorted weapons.

The task force, he said, also amicably resolved about 158 Corporate Social Responsibility-related disputes involving oil firms notably SEEPCO, SPDC, AITEO, NECONDE, and NAOC with their host communities.

Speaking shortly after taking over, the new Commander of JTF, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan applauded Akinrinade whom he described as his mentor adding that he will strive to sustain the tempo already achieved.

“The highlighted achievements of the Joint Force under your watch are quite overwhelming. This can only be attributed to the laudable leadership, professionalism, and experience you brought to bear as a Commander

“It looks intricate for us to surpass these achievements, but we will do our best to maintain the standard you already established.

“Accordingly, I will always call on you whenever the need arises for advice and wise counseling during my tour of duty as the Comd OPDS. I am sure your doors will always be open for me as they have always been. Hassan said.

The occasion was witnessed by Land Component Commander and GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, Maj-Gen Sani amongst other Component Commanders and Senior Officers.

The outgone Commander in a farewell interaction with troops advised them to be committed to duty and aspire to serve the country with an unblemished record.